HOUSTON (CW39) TEACHER APPRECIATION DAY IS MAY 4TH and CW39 Houston wants to salute our teachers who do so much every day to keep kids learning and safe as we continue to adjust to these unprecedented time.

SO! Do you have a favorite teacher you’d like for us to recognize? Share the teacher who gets an A+ in your book and we’ll feature them on the CW39 Houston May 4th edition of “Houston Happens!”

SEND INFO TO: news@cw39.com

SUBJECT: TEACHER APPRECIATION DAY