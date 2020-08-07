Starting at 8am Friday morning, the 10th annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest is at the NRG Yellow Parking Lot.

Drive through distribution is from 8am to 2pm Friday August 8th, and Saturday August 9th. Pre-registration is advised.

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe has more…

Maggie also talks with a city representative to find out how they managed to keep the event going amid the pandemic. Lines are already forming. What’s inside the backpack? CW39s Maggie Flecknoe has more.

