Amazon funding Computer Science Education for 60 Houston Schools

HOUSTON (CW39) Amazon plans to fund computer science education and teacher professional development for 60 Houston Independent School District (HISD) elementary schools — impacting more than 32,000 students from underserved communities as part of its Amazon Future Engineer program.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Amazon is teaming up with BootUp PD, a nonprofit professional development provider specializing in elementary school education, to bring computer science to each school. BootUp PD’s in-person professional development sessions provide teachers with the tools they need to bring engaging lessons to their students both on-screen and in-person. “I want to thank Amazon for providing HISD students with the opportunity to participate in the Amazon Future Engineer program,” says HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan. “This forward-thinking and innovative curriculum will develop tomorrow’s highly qualified tech professionals for careers in coding, artificial intelligence, machine learning and other 21st century fields.”

Amazon’s commitment to HISD is part of its $50 million investment to increase access to computer science and STEM education across the country. In Texas, there are more than 200 high schools and more than 150 elementary schools participating in the Amazon Future Engineer program.