HOUSTON (KIAH) What would be your video game dream job? Video games are entertaining 68% of the country, so Ziply Fiber wants to pay one lucky gamer to play on their dime.

They’re looking for one very passionate gamer to play 20 hours of video games in 48 hours – and be awarded $1,000 and a PS5.

The application deadline has been extended until February 28th at 5 p.m. PST. You can find all the details on our website: https://ziplyfiber.com/videogamecation. At the website, you’ll be asked to fill in some profile details and explain why you deserve a ‘game-cation.’ The application also asks for your social media profile handles and include not only Twitch, but Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok profile handles.

You also must list your three favorite PlayStation games and explain why you need a ‘Video Game-cation.’ Also, about if you’re willing to live-stream and Tweet about your experience if you win. They also want to know how many days a week you game.

The only restrictions will be that you must be over 18 years old. You must also live in the United States.

If you have any questions, just go to the link above.