Aviation Travel App Game Changer in detecting Weather

HOUSTON (CW39) Keron and Aerial Williams are no strangers to tackling new technology projects. They founded Gravitt8 Development together because they love Tech. Keron spent 9 years as a professional football player. And, while it may surprise some that he would head to a tech field, it didn’t surprise his wife at all.

Knowing each other since college, they’ve both been go-getters in all they do. And with her Savvy in Economics, their transition to creating Apps was a no brainer. One of those App idea came as they were traveling from Florida to Houston. Is there a better way to predict certain things, like trip adjustments or potential changes in weather, to help Corporate or Private Aviation?

Well turns out, they created an App to do just that. CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sat down with them to learn how and why they created it. And who is now interested in it.

First the How and the Why…..

And the Industry is very interested in what they’ve created.

For more information on their work, visit them at www.gravitt8.com

