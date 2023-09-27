HOUSTON (KIAH) — Black Girls Do Engineer is an organization dedicated to help young girls ages 6 to 21 feel empowered to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (S.T.E.M.).

Credit: Black Girls Do Engineer

On November 11, 2023, it will hold its second annual Future of S.T.E.M Conference to help young women get exposure in STEM careers through hands-on activities, learn about the future of STEM and get the opportunity to talk to professionals in STEM about what it takes to pursue a career in the field.

The conference will also include demonstrations and interactive workshops. CEO & Founder, Kara Branch says that the goal is to provide access, awareness, and advocate for two million Black-American girls to pursue STEM careers by the year 2050. To register for the event, visit here to get your ticket!

