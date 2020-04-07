Democratic Party files lawsuit against Governor Abbott and Secretary of State Ruth Hughes

Austin, TX — Today, the Texas Democratic Party filed a lawsuit in United States District Court against Governor of Texas Greg Abbott and Secretary of State Ruth Hughes. That’s according to the Travis County Clerk, and the Bexar County Elections Administrator in what the Democratic Party’s ongoing effort to demand mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texas Democratic Party insists that state law allows any voter to cast a mail-in ballot given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

To read the full lawsuit, click here.

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement:

“As we face the worst public health crisis in a century, neither Governor Abbott nor Secretary of State Hughes have issued concrete guidance to county election officials on whether voters can cast a mail-in ballot during the coronavirus pandemic. “Republicans have opposed vote-by-mail without providing any credible justification. Current law allows any voter whose health may be injured by voting in person to vote by mail. As our city and county leaders issue shelter-in-place orders and our residents are urged to stay inside, we must protect Texans’ ability to cast a ballot without jeopardizing their health or safety. “Texas Democrats will continue to protect our fundamental right to vote and the integrity of our elections. We must not allow the coronavirus outbreak to halt our democracy.”