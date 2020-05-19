Facebook launches “Shops” for small business e-commerce storefronts

COMING SOON: Facebook Shops

Shops was announced today and will also be a way for businesses to reach customers on Instagram. Third party services like Shopify, BigCommerce and Woo will power the virtual businesses.

Record online sales continue during the pandemic, devastating brick & mortar storefronts with many more expected to fold within the next few months.

“If you can’t physically open your store or restaurant, you can still take orders online and ship them to people.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Of course this has significant growth opportunities for Facebook in advertising, payments and the list goes on. As of now, 160 million small businesses are using the company’s apps to keep their virtual doors open.

