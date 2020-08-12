After every 20 minutes of screen time, look away from the screen at least 20 feet for 20 seconds.
“It’ll allow children to adapt their eyes to an environment with technology, says Dr. David Hunter, Chair of Ophthalmology at Boston Children’s Hospital.”
- Health Minute – Digital Eye Strain
