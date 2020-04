When the COVID-19 pandemic began, essential items such as hand sanitizer flew off shelves. many companies stepped up to transition to making the vital product to help the demand.

One of them is Houston based InkJet, Inc., a woman owned business that has changed this company and its employees forever.

Morning Dose anchor Sharron Melton talks with InkJet Chairwoman Patricia Quinlan.

