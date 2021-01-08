Save Big Bucks in 2021 By Conserving Energy In Your Home

HOUSTON (CW39) The Bills are piling up. It’s a scary spot to be in. We all try to find ways to cut costs on so many things, but sometimes you may not know where to start. Turns out, your home or apartment is a great way to start.

In fact, you may have more money you can save then you realize. In some cases, hundreds or even thousands of dollars. And at the same time, you could also help conserve a lot of energy along the way. CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Energy Conservation Expert, Kerry Sherin with Ownerly . In this first part of her series on Energy Conservation, you’ll learn about an Energy Audit. Then, Second, learn how Electronics impact your energy consumption. Scroll down to learn more!

Part 1: Energy Audit and Weather Stripping

Part 2: Electronics and Energy Consumption

Continue to join us throughout the month of January. CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton will share more tips on saving money, while conserving energy.