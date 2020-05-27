Launch has 50/50 chance weather will cooperate for historic crewed SpaceX launch

Technology
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Launch was scrubbed.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a 50/50 chance Florida’s weather will cooperate with the historic crewed launch NASA and SpaceX are aiming for on Wednesday, according to the latest forecast from the Air Force.

The 45th Weather Squadron, based at Patrick Air Force Base between Satellite Beach and Cocoa Beach, released a launch mission execution forecast at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Their forecast predicts a 50 percent chance weather constraints will be violated around launch time for the historic Demo-2 mission.

The primary concerns listed are flight through precipitation, the anvil cloud rule and the cumulus cloud rule.

“Residual moisture with the passing low-pressure system and increased low-level convergence will threaten the Space Coast with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon,” the 45th Weather Squadron wrote.

SpaceX and NASA have targeted 4:33 p.m. ET to launch the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft will be carrying NASA astronaut Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station.

The Demo-2 mission marks the first time humans will be launched from U.S. soil since 2011.

“I don’t have to tell you all how exciting it is to have the first flight of humans to space from the Kennedy Space Center in nine years,” Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana said Tuesday.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Governor Abbott says water parks can open May 29th 8A live shot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Abbott says water parks can open May 29th 8A live shot"

Congrats Grads: Stafford High School celebrates senior class with digital billboards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congrats Grads: Stafford High School celebrates senior class with digital billboards"

Six Flags reservation video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Six Flags reservation video"

Macy’s reopens in Houston area for both in-store shopping and curbside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy’s reopens in Houston area for both in-store shopping and curbside"

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man Dies In Police Custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man Dies In Police Custody"

Minneapolis Mayor Reacts About Man Killed In Police Custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minneapolis Mayor Reacts About Man Killed In Police Custody"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular