New resource created by Seniors for Seniors helps them learn technology & get covid vaccines

HOUSTON (CW39) For many Seniors and our older family members, it has been difficult being away from family and friends during this pandemic. Add on trying to use technology to set up Covid-19 vaccinations, Zoom calls, and just about anything else, has also been difficult.. While a few may ask their kids or grandkids for help navigating the tech world, they may also become frustrated because they aren’t picking up things as quickly as family members want them too.

And that’s were “Get Set Up” comes in. This new website is designed for older adults by older adults themselves. In fact, seniors teach and guide other seniors through the entire site and all the wonderful classes and opportunities it offers.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Co-Founder Lawerence Kosick on how this works, and what it means for senior citizens everywhere.

For more information, click on the “Get Set Up” website.

