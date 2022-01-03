HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’re still using an old BlackBerry, then you haven’t updated your phone in a while. BlackBerry phones were most popular from 2001-2007. Blackberry started losing it popularity when it couldn’t move fast enough for total touchscreen technology and the rise of iPhone and Android technology.

For those still holding on to the Blackberry, today is the LAST day those old BlackBerry phones will actually work.

Starting January 4th, old devices running BlackBerry’s own software won’t work anymore. They announced the final day back in September 2020.

Some BlackBerries WILL still work, but only if they run on Android software. The company switched to Android around 2016. So if you bought your BlackBerry in the last five or six years, you’re probably okay.

Starting tomorrow, devices older than that won’t be able to make calls, send texts, browse the Internet, or even call 9-1-1 anymore. BlackBerry has been moving away from phones for a few years, and plans to just focus on software.