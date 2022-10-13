HOUSTON (KIAH) Samsung has just announced the latest version of its mobile operating system: One UI 5 at the Samsung Developer Conference in San Francisco. This OS iteration is uniquely designed for Galaxy users, by Galaxy users – meaning that Samsung received direct feedback from thousands of actual Galaxy users to help improve the user experience.

One UI 5 will deliver new features to millions of Galaxy users around the world, in the coming weeks.

Key highlights include:

Match Your Phone to your Lifestyle: With Routines , you can trigger a sequence of actions on your device based on your activities, and with One UI 5’s Modes , you can create customized settings for different parts of your life from sleeping and relaxing to exercising and driving.

: Receive a warning if you’re about to unintentionally share sensitive information (like a photo of your credit, driver’s license, Social Security card or passport). Bixby Text Call : Allows you to answer phone calls simply by typing a message. Samsung’s virtual assistant Bixby will convert the text to audio and share it directly with the caller on the line on your behalf, and shows you what the caller is saying by converting their voice to text. Perfect for noisy occasions like being on a busy train or at a concert.

