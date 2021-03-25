Space X satellite success once again

HOUSTON (CW39) Another milestone for Space X in its goal to bring more internet service to those who need it. Space X says it has deployed another 60 Starlink satellites above the earth. A Space X Falcon 9 rocket carried the satellites into the orbit, from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

This is the 6th launch and landing of the Falcon 9 first stage booster. Take a look!

The satellites will maneuver into position and provide additional support, for the company’s internet satellite constellation system. The goal and hope is to provide service in rural areas and to communities, that don’t have internet access or have minimal connections, around the world.

