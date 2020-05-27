Spotify Unveils New Social Distancing Trends

Technology
Posted: / Updated:

Spotify is a music streaming service.

While people around the world continue adjusting to spending more time indoors, we've seen new trends emerge on Spotify.

Based on data pulled between April 17-May 17, listeners are sound-tracking activities from gardening to homeschooling to painting to dying their hair. And let’s not forget cleaning: we’ve seen a more than 40% increase in listeners around the world creating playlists to enthusiastically clean their homes to (and not-so-enthusiastically, based on TLC’s “No Scrubs” being a popular song choice in these playlists).

Listeners also may be in search of learning new craft skills: we’ve seen a 125% increase in streaming of the podcast “Just Wanna Quilt” and a more than 60% increase in the podcast “WeCrochet.” Let creativity soar!

  • Hair gone wild: We’ve seen about a 50% increase in the creation of playlists to inspire people while dealing (struggling?) with hair maintenance. We determined this by looking at key words in playlist titles, including “haircut” “dying hair” and “hair dye.” 
    • Some popular song additions to all these hair-themed playlists include: “Complicated” by Avril Lavigne, “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” by Fall Out Boy, “The Middle” By Jimmy Eat World, “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco, “Stressed Out” by Twenty One Pilots, and “Hair Cutter” by Animal Collective. 
    • It seems Germans are particularly fastidious about their hair: Germany has seen the highest rate of plays of hair-themed playlists from April 17-May 17.  
  • Homeschool hysteria: It seems parents and students are turning to music to get through the challenges of homeschooling. We’ve seen a more than 1,000% increase in the creation of homeschool-themed playlists. 
    • Popular tracks added to these playlists include: “Supalonely” by BENEE and Gus Dapperton, “Sucker” by Jonas Brothers, “Circles” by Post Malone, and “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa.  
    • It’s not all work and no play, though; we’ve seen a more than 1000% jump in playlists being created around Nintendo’s popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a family-friendly life simulation video game that’s providing an escape. 
  • People are exploring their creativity: 
    • We’ve seen an increase of about 40% in coloring-themed playlists being created globally. 
    • And a more than 90% increase in painting-themed playlists being created. Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” is a popular song pick in these; shoutout to those painting nude portraits! 
    • Listeners have been turning to podcasts to get the arts and crafts juices flowing; we’ve seen a more than 125% increase in streaming of “Just Wanna Quilt” and a more than 60% increase in “WeCrochet.” 
  • Working from Home is better with music: We’ve seen a more than 1,400% increase in working-from-home-themed playlists created between April 17-May 17 (compared to the first ten days in March).
    • The most added track to these playlists is “Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony (feat. Ty Dolla $ign). 
    • Other popular songs added to these playlists include: “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton, “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, “Light On” by Maggie Rogers, “10,000 hours” by Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber), “Boss Bitch” by Doja Cat, “Delicate” by Taylor Swift and “The Less I Know the Better” by Tame Impala. 
    • Sonatas from Beethoven and Bach are also popular additions, with pianist Lang Lang’s version of “Für Elise” a top classical pick. 
  • Baking is the new “Ommmm…”: We’ve seen a more than 120% increase in baking-themed playlists being created. 
    • Popular songs added include: “Sunday Best” by Surfaces, “Banana Pancakes” by Jack Johnson, “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles, “Sugar” by Maroon 5, and “everything i wanted” by Billie Eilish. 
    • Listeners created approximately 225% more banana bread-themed playlists between April 17 and May 17. There are now more than 2,750 banana bread playlists on Spotify.
  • Listeners have been busy cleaning: Yes, cleaning. We’ve seen about a 40% increase in cleaning-themed playlists being created, and a more than 65% increase in streaming of those playlists in the past month. 
    • On Spotify, users have created more than 940,000 cleaning playlists. Popular song choices include “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson, “No Scrubs” by TLC, “Roar” by Katy Perry, “Toxic” by Britney Spears, “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers, and “Work” by Drake and Rihanna. 
    • Spotify’s popular “Cleaning Kit” playlist has seen about a 30% increase in streaming. 
  • People want summer and they want it now: As the weather warms up inparts of the Northern Hemisphere, listeners are investing time in creating a soundtrack with the right summer vibes. We’ve seen an increase of about 245%in summer-themed playlists being created, globally.  

