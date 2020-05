The price of iPhone tends to increase. Now a leaked report about the new iPhone 12, indicates that trend may change.

The base model has a 5.4 inch screen, is 5G and even more efficient with a more powerful processor.

The price, according to a report from China, claims the iPhone 12 model will launch with a price of $649, fifty bucks cheaper than the retail launch for last year’s iPhone 11.

Here’s a look:

