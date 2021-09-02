FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off. The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Owners of 2021 Subaru Impreza should leave the vehicle parked. The Subaru of America has issued a “do not drive recall” for the 802 Model Year 2021 Impreza vehicles.

According to the NHTSA, a lower control arm weld on the front driver’s side may fail on affected vehicles. They say if this happens, the tire could contact the wheel well, resulting in a loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash.

⚠️ Consumer Alert ⚠️ Subaru Issues Do Not Drive, Recall on Select MY21 Impreza Vehicles https://t.co/XsEepTeIvi — nhtsagov (@NHTSAgov) September 1, 2021

You can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if your vehicle is under recall. You can also contact Subaru’s customer service at 844-373-6614.