Technical Jobs Available and MIAT College is filling the Gap

During this Covid-19 Pandemic, having an essential job is a must. Companies around Houston and the country having a difficult time finding people to fill technical positions. That’s where MIAT College of Technology has stepped up to the plat. Filling the job need with it’s students, who are ready and trained for the job.

From Aviation, Energy, Electro-Mechanical Tech, and HVAC, Welding and so much more, is getting people well trained and on the job, quickly. And with some many people retiring in these fields, the sky is the limit to what is available, according to MIAT College of Technology Houston President John Willis.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton has more.

