Texas Students Hate Online Classes, According to Twitter

HOUSTON (CW39) — Virtual classes are in session and Texas students hate them!

That’s according to a geo-tagged twitter data from education review site, authority.com.

It tracked negative sentiment tweets about online classes and virtual/distance learning and it found over 90,000 tweets such as “I hate online classes”, or “I hate virtual classes.”



The top 10 states whose students hate online classes the most are as follows:

Texas Hawaii Michigan Mississippi West Virginia California Maine New Mexico Maryland Arizona

From the map, it looks like the southeast and upper Midwest have the most negative sentiment right now.

This comes as school districts all across the country are testing traditional in-person classes, online learning, or hybrid type classes amid COVID-19.

Many local area school districts are back in classes including Houston ISD, Katy ISD, Klein ISD, Cy-Fair ISD, Tomball ISD, Sheldon ISD, Channelview ISD and Galena Park ISD.