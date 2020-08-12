Twitter now lets you limit replies

In this photo illustration, The Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile device as the company announced it’s initial public offering and debut on the New York Stock Exchange on November 7, 2013 in London, England. Twitter went public on the NYSE opening at USD 26 per share, valuing the company’s worth at an estimated USD 18 billion. (Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)

Twitter has been testing new settings that give people stronger control of their space. Users now can limit who can reply to their tweets, including only followers or those who are mentioned in the tweet.

Twitter says these new options make some users feel more safe online. The company hopes this will lead to more meaningful conversations on its site.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.