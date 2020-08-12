Twitter now lets you limit replies

Twitter has been testing new settings that give people stronger control of their space. Users now can limit who can reply to their tweets, including only followers or those who are mentioned in the tweet.
Twitter says these new options make some users feel more safe online. The company hopes this will lead to more meaningful conversations on its site.
