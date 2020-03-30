VIDEO: Expert insight on overcoming COVID-19 anxiety, worry and stress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIAH's own Hannah Trippett talks with Clinical Director Matt Barnhill from the Barnhill Counseling Center to discuss how to really deal with our now "new normal."

Barnhill says he's seen an interesting response from his clients. "Some of my clients who are anxious people are too anxious to come in and talk about their anxiety. We're seeing some want to stay home and have phone sessions via Skype."

Others however, are willing to wait it out. "Some say 'let's just take a break until this passes and we'll get back together in a month."

When it comes to overwhelmed parent at home with their kids all the time, Barnhill explains that it's important to know the difference between worry, stress and anxiety.

"How you define a problem, that's how you define a solution," Barnhill says.

Barnhill explains that worry is applied to thinking concerned with meeting financial obligations. He adds a physiological effect is put into play, like a car accident for example; "that is where worry and stress meet."

When it comes to solutions, worry is only healthy when it involves finding a solution. "If one worries to the point where they shut down, become obsessed and passive, that's not helpful," Barnhill says.

"Anxiety is when adrenaline is kicked in, heart rate it picked up, sweaty palms. I've got all these symptoms of stress."

Barnhill recommends getting enough sleep.

Barnhill's solution emphasizes proper rest. "Practice good self-care when it comes to anxiety. Get enough sleep. Limit alcohol and sugar. Increase exercise level. More are walking because they can't go to the gym."

So how do you know if you needed to be treated for anxiety? Watch our video for more from Barnhill.