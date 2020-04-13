VIDEO: Houston Texans lead virtual NFL draft – Texans Sports Fix with John Lopez

What happened with the trade involving DeAndre Hopkins? We have video from “Inside the Loop.”

Morning Dose’s Hannah Trippet talks with sports talk radio personality Joe Lopez of “Inside the Loop” about how national sports league will take their events virtual.

Also, the NFL draft is fast approaching and we have some perspective about how that will happen online this year.

Technology will make it a big challenge. This will be the first draft where Bill O’Brien will be calling the shots.” Sports Radio 610 John Lopez from “Inside the Loop”