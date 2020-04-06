VIDEO: Local teacher’s tips for home-schooling

Think you’re putting in enough effort when it comes to home schooling? One local teacher offers tips to make life a little easier for parents.

Morning Does's Trey Serna talks with a local elementary teacher who offers tips for parents playing the role of parent and teacher.

Leigha Bishop-Gaston teaches Pre-K at Lakeview Elementary School in Fort Bend ISD. She says she can relate to parent, since she is also at home with a four-year-old playing both roles of parent and teacher.

Her number one tip for parent home-schooling at this time: "Right now, it's about comfort. No need for a designated work area," she says.

"If they want to get some pillows and work under the table, let them work in their comfort zone." Leigha Bishop-Gaston teaches Pre-K at Lakeview Elementary School in Fort Bend ISD

To parents, she says "get that classroom look out of your mind."

Her second tip: "Get out of the mind frame of 'school starts as they wake up to work all day to get things done.'"

A third tip is to attempt to make it meaningful, and a part of your day. For example, if you're working on numbers, ask your child to go get your four spoons. "That's counting. They're still practicing those skills while it's meaningful in your home."

When it comes to independent reading, incorporate TV shows into lessons. It allows them to follow a story. When it's done, ask them questions. "How did the character feel at the start of the episode and how did they feel in the end?," she adds.

"Be present and check on your child," she says. Whether you're taking the guidance from the district, the teachers, via email.

"If you're putting in the effort, that's all we ask," Bishop-Gaston says.