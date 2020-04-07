VIDEO: PPE Drive Wednesday for Houston first responders

Gather any unopened PPE you may want to donate Wednesday afternoon for Houston first responders.

The Astros Foundation, and the City of Houston with the support of Project C.U.R.E. and Cheniere Energy, will host a PPE Donation Drive Wednesday April 8, 2020 from noon-3p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, surgical and isolation gowns as well as face shields, protective coveralls, shoe covers, 70% alcohol hand sanitizer are the items most requested at the drop off.

Houston Fire Department issued a video via social media of how it’s all used:

HFD demonstrates how they use PPE

Upon arrival, folks are asked to use the left field entrance in the 500 block of Crawford between Texas and Congress streets. You may also make a monetary donation at ProjectCURE.org.