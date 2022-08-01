HOUSTON (CW39) The City of Fulshear has a quick reminder about what to and not to recycle.

Image

Acceptable items that you should clean and include are:

  • Plastic jugs – Bottles, tubs, jugs and jars
  • Metal cans – All metal cans
  • Glass – Bottles and jars
  • Paper – Paper, cartons and cardboard

Unacceptable things you CAN’T recycle under any circumstances include:

  • Aerosol cans
  • Aluminum foil
  • ALL batteries (car, lithium, etc.)
  • Ceramic items
  • Clothing or textiles
  • Diapers
  • Electronics
  • Food-soiled items
  • Hazardous or medical waste
  • Plastic bags/wrap
  • Scrap metal/wood
  • Shredded paper
  • Styrofoam
  • Tanglers (cords, hoses, wires, etc.)
  • Tires
  • Toys