HOUSTON (CW39) The City of Fulshear has a quick reminder about what to and not to recycle.
Acceptable items that you should clean and include are:
- Plastic jugs – Bottles, tubs, jugs and jars
- Metal cans – All metal cans
- Glass – Bottles and jars
- Paper – Paper, cartons and cardboard
Unacceptable things you CAN’T recycle under any circumstances include:
- Aerosol cans
- Aluminum foil
- ALL batteries (car, lithium, etc.)
- Ceramic items
- Clothing or textiles
- Diapers
- Electronics
- Food-soiled items
- Hazardous or medical waste
- Plastic bags/wrap
- Scrap metal/wood
- Shredded paper
- Styrofoam
- Tanglers (cords, hoses, wires, etc.)
- Tires
- Toys