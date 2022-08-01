HOUSTON (CW39) The City of Fulshear has a quick reminder about what to and not to recycle.

Acceptable items that you should clean and include are:

Plastic jugs – Bottles, tubs, jugs and jars

Metal cans – All metal cans

Glass – Bottles and jars

Paper – Paper, cartons and cardboard

Unacceptable things you CAN’T recycle under any circumstances include:

Aerosol cans

Aluminum foil

ALL batteries (car, lithium, etc.)

Ceramic items

Clothing or textiles

Diapers

Electronics

Food-soiled items

Hazardous or medical waste

Plastic bags/wrap

Scrap metal/wood

Shredded paper

Styrofoam

Tanglers (cords, hoses, wires, etc.)

Tires

Toys