Teen dead after ‘gun battle’ on 6th Street, APD officer fired weapon during shootout

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An investigation has been launched after an APD officer fired their gun during a shootout between two groups of people downtown overnight.

APD Chief Joseph Chacon said two officers ran towards the sound of gunfire on East 6th Street and Sabine Street at about 1:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers saw a group of men shooting at another group. In response, one of the officers fired their weapon, Chacon said, and the suspects fled the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was shot by the officer, Chacon said.

A few minutes later, officers found a 17-year-old Black male with a gunshot wound, Chacon said. The teenager was taken to a local hospital, but APD confirmed on Saturday morning that he later died from his injuries.

“Witnesses were located that advised that this appeared to be a dispute, and ultimately a gun battle between two different groups of individuals and multiple weapons were observed,” Chacon said in a media briefing early Saturday morning.

The scene at a shooting involving an Austin Police Department officer overnight (Picture: KXAN/Frank Martinez)

He said that the officers were working a DWI investigation a block away from the incident when they heard gunshots.

A few minutes after the groups ran away from the scene, officers located two people that appear to have been involved and recovered a handgun.

They then found the critically injured 17-year-old. Police don’t know whether the teenager was shot by the officer or one of the other people involved in the shootout.

APD Chief Joseph Chacon gives a media briefing after a shooting involving an Austin Police Department officer overnight (Picture: KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Chacon asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of the shooting to contact police by calling 9-1-1 or the Crimestoppers tipline at 512 472-8477.

Body camera footage captured the moment that the officer fired the weapon, Chacon said.

The officer involved in the shooting is a four-year veteran with APD and will be placed on administrative duty.