Texans officially name Tyrod Taylor starting QB

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- In the first game week press conference of the year for David Culley, the new Texans head coach named Tyrod Taylor the starting quarterback.

Now both the Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars will debut new head coaches and new starting quarterbacks when they meet on Sunday, September 12 at NRG Stadium, with Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence.

As for Taylor, he most recently played for the Los Angeles Chargers for a season, but made stops with the Browns, Bills, and winning a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2013. The Texans signed the 10-year veteran this offseason.

“He’s been a lot more vocal than I ever remember him being and that’s been a positive for us.” David Culley, Texans head coach

Culley and Taylor crossed paths while in Buffalo, and the Texans head coach says he is impressed with how the quarterback has changed over the years.

“He has gone through some things the past two years and I think those experiences have helped him get to this point where he is able to lead this football team as he did three years ago when I was with him in Buffalo,” Texans head coach David Culley.

“Always keep going, put one foot in front of the other”… – Kobe Bryant #Keep5triving pic.twitter.com/MRnbqzDuIx — Tyrod Taylor (@TyrodTaylor) August 28, 2021

Aside from making headlines on the field, last year Taylor most was in the news for an injury he suffered while with the Chargers. Tyrod had to sit out a game last season because a team doctor punctured his lung while delivering a shot.

Kickoff for week 1 against the Jags is at 12 PM. Check out the rest of the season schedule here.