Texans loves to procrastinate during tax season

HOUSTON (CW39) The IRS extended the federal tax deadline from April 15th to May 17th, which means more time for American’s to file their taxes, but that isn’t stopping Americans from procrastinating.

IPX 103 surveyed 1,000 Americans about their fax filing habits and looked at Google search data from all 50 states and the 30 largest American cities during last year`s tax season to figure out which cities and states have the biggest tax filing procrastinators.

They found 33% of American s wait until the last minute to file their taxes.

Top reasons why Americans procrastinate on their taxes: 1. Too time consuming (40%) 2. Too complicated (22%) 3. Want to make sure it s correct (22%) 4. Not getting a refund/no rush (10%) 5. Worried I`ll owe money (6%).

They also found:

Texas ranked 8th for the biggest tax day filing procrastinators by state with an average of 444 searches related to the tax filing deadline per every 100,000 residents.

Texas ranked 3rd in the same analysis in 2020, falling 5 spots from last year!

Dallas ranked 9th for the biggest tax day filing procrastinators by city with an average of 966 searches related to the tax filing deadline per every 100,000 residents.

Dallas ranked 9th in the same analysis in 2020.

Austin ranked 6th for the biggest tax day filing procrastinators by city with an average of 1,081 searches related to the tax filing deadline per every 100,000 residents.

Austin ranked 7th in the same analysis in 2020.