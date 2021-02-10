Texas A & M Hotel Named #1 by U.S. News And World Report

COLLEGE STATION (CW39) Hotel Rankings are a big deal in the Hospitality Industry. So when one College Station Hotel learns it is ranked the best in the city, it was more than the Hotel could have imagined. U.S. News and World Report is naming “The Doug Pitcock 49 Texas A & M Hotel and Conference Center”, the #1 Hotel in College Station. It’s all part of the Best Hotel Rankings Report, released every year.

More than 30,000 luxury hotels and resorts across the USA, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean are looked at for this ranking. Each luxury hotel gets scores using each hotel’s industry awards with its star rating and guest reviews. U.S. News did not include Covid-19 data in the rankings, but, several of the major industry awards factor into the rankings.

The hotel is located on the beautiful and historic Texas A&M University Campus. It’s housed in a striking glass tower across from Kyle Field and near the Memorial Student Center,

“This is a great honor for our hotel and for the city of College Station,” says Greg Stafford, General Manager of the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. “Receiving this coveted ranking is a testament to the amazing dedication of our entire team to truly be the difference and ensure every guests experience is one of world class luxury.”

U.S. News and World Report also includes information on how the Covid-19 pandemic is changing the hotel industry, ways hotel cleaning protocols are evolving for hotels and the top hotels for remote workers. Zach Watson, travel editor at U.S. News says “The travel industry has faced numerous challenges over the past year, emphasizing the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain exemplary standards. This year’s list offers a reliable guide for travelers to use, when planning their next getaway, whether that’s in a few months or next year.”

The commendation is the latest in a series of notable distinctions for the Texas A & M Hotel and Conference Center. The hotel was recognized as the Best Hotel/Resort in the Southwest by Northstar Meetings Group. Received AAAs coveted Four Diamond Rating, and AAAs Best of Housekeeping Award. Prior to opening, it also received certification from IACC, formerly the International Association of Conference Centres, an organization that certifies the top Conference centers in the World.

With a privileged location directly across from Kyle Field, the Doug Pitcock ’49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center in College Station, Texas is a destination luxury property, offering state-of-the-art 35,000 square foot meeting and conference facilities, signature brand amenities, welcoming accommodations, and gracious southern hospitality. Steeped in Texas A&M history, traditions and culture, the property has a powerful sense of place and for travelers seeking a one-of-a-kind authentic Aggieland experience. For more information on the Hotel and Conference center visit their Website Link.

