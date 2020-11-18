Texas A&M University remembers victims of Bonfire collapse 21 years ago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CW39) The Aggie Bonfire collapsed 21 years ago today.
Wednesday morning, hundreds gathered at the Bonfire Memorial, which was built on the site of the campus, to remember those killed and injured November 18, 1999.
The Aggie Bonfire was a tradition for over 90 years. 21 years ago the bonfire structure collapsed at 2:42 a.m., killing 11 students, one former, and injured 27 more.
The hundreds who attended today’s remembrance, practiced social distancing and safety measures like wearing masks.