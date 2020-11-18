Texas A&M University remembers victims of Bonfire collapse 21 years ago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CW39) The Aggie Bonfire collapsed 21 years ago today.

Wednesday morning, hundreds gathered at the Bonfire Memorial, which was built on the site of the campus, to remember those killed and injured November 18, 1999.

Tonight at 2:42 a.m. will mark 21 years since the Aggie Bonfire collapse on Nov. 18, 1999.



Read about the tradition of Aggie Bonfire and the 12 Aggies we lost in 1999: https://t.co/WeR9nTs6HE pic.twitter.com/K9TAALYbR2 — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) November 18, 2020

The Aggie Bonfire was a tradition for over 90 years. 21 years ago the bonfire structure collapsed at 2:42 a.m., killing 11 students, one former, and injured 27 more.

A live stream of Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony at 2:42 AM will be available at https://t.co/skTfj8Psi5. We ask if you feel sick in any way or are unable to comply with the mask requirement that you consider joining us virtually. — Traditions Council (@TradCouncil) November 17, 2020

The hundreds who attended today’s remembrance, practiced social distancing and safety measures like wearing masks.

Not in Aggieland to tour the Bonfire Memorial? Take a guided virtual tour narrated by a father of one of the fallen Aggies: https://t.co/1gqgTIpfpi pic.twitter.com/G27zemNLCu — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) November 17, 2020

