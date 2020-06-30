1  of  2
Breaking News
Partial human remains discovered in search for missing Fort Hood soldier
Mask requirement order extended through August 26

POLL: Texas Among Top States With Drunken Boating Accidents

News
Posted: / Updated:
US Navy rescues family with sick baby from sailboat

One family vacation cruise ends with a rescue by the Navy and Coast Guard.

Boating and alcohol don’t seem to be restricted to any particular region, with activity spread pretty evenly across the country.

The top 10 states with the most alcohol related boating accidents (causing injury, death, or property damage) per 100k registered watercraft are as follows:

Maryland – 19.37 accidents involving alcohol per 100k registered watercraft
Utah – 19.21
Washington – 16.35
Alabama – 13.08
Texas – 12.62


Arizona – 11.36
Missouri – 11.04
Massachusetts – 10.57
Illinois – 9.36
Florida – 9.08

Results are based on 2019 data that was released just this month from the US Coast Guard’s Boating Safety Division (uscgboating.org) and cross referencing that with Bureau of Transportation Statistics, to find the number of alcohol related accidents per 100k registered watercraft. (2020 data will be released next June).

The map was put together by boating safety site boatsafe.com, again using data from the US Coast Guard and Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

TOP VIDEO

Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted bail

Entertainment /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted bail"

Face masks prevented up to 450K coronavirus cases, study says

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Face masks prevented up to 450K coronavirus cases, study says"

Reopenings Paused By More Cases

Syndication /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopenings Paused By More Cases"
More Video

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Toasty Tuesday

Tuesday weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday weather"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular