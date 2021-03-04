Texas drivers paying a lot of cash for bad roads

HOUSTON (CW39) From buckled roads to pot holes, Houston and the surrounding area, has its share of rough road ways. But a New Study by QuoteWizard says roads in the state are costing all of us, in a big way.

According to QuoteWizard’s research, Deteriorating roads cost Texas drivers $682 a year, compare that with the national average of just $556 per motorist. Meaning that Texas drivers are paying more and getting less. There are aslo other Key Findings in the report.

-Over 20% of U.S. and 6.1% of bridges are in poor or “non-acceptable” condition

Poor road condition cost drivers nearly $120 billion in vehicle repair and operating costs

Currently, Texas Ranks 11th, when it comes to worst Roads in the Country. The Study says 22% of Texas roads are NOT Acceptable to be riding on. For more information on how all 50 states rank when it comes to cost of bad roads check out the Quote Wizard Website .

