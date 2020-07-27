Texas extends early voting for Nov. 3 Election

News

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation that extends the early voting period for the the Nov. 3 Election by almost a week.

Early voting will now run from Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, October 30. Additionally, the proclamation expands the period during which marked mail-in ballots can be delivered in-person to the early voting clerk’s office.

“As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus,” said Abbott. “By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.”

Earlier this month, Texans got their first taste of how elections will operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Texas Primary and Special Election was held July 14.

The night proceed relatively smoothly with most races being wrapped up that night or the next day.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Three Little Pitties Rescue

Three Little Pitties Rescue

WEATHER ALERT - Rainy week ahead

Gov. Abbott announces FEMA approval

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Rainy week ahead

WEATHER ALERT - Rainy week ahead


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular