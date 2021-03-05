Texas one of the least safest states during Covid-19

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re just days away from Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to open the state’s businesses 100% and fully remove the mask mandate, which goes into effect, Wednesday, March 10 . Even before that happens, reports are being released showing Texas is already not the safest state to be in, during this Pandemic.

With only 7.9% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of March 2, and the C.D.C. says vaccination is an essential component for full reopening of the economy, WalletHub is releasing its latest report, on the Safest States During COVID-19.

In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. This also includes the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated. So here is how Texas stacks up.

WalletHub

Based on Rankings made available as of 12:30pm on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Texas Ranks 47th, when it comes to Vaccination Rates. That’s the 5th Lowest number of Vaccinations in the Country. Making matters worse, Texas has one of the highest Death Rates from Covid-19, in the Country. Texas sits at 45th, or the 7th highest in the country.

WalletHub

WalletHub

But Texas also ranks 47th, or 5th Highest in Hospitalization Rates. As for Positivity Rates, Texas sits at 42nd or 10th Highest in the country. Now health experts will watch closely to see if the State’s mandate changes will impact these rankings in the near future. For more information and to see the complete list of each state’s ranking, check out WalletHub’s Website.

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!