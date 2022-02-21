HOUSTON (KIAH) Former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke is on the campaign trail for the office of Texas governor against Gov. Greg Abbott. He says “Texas is on the wrong track.”

However, since Governor Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021, over 8,500 pounds of marijuana have been seized along the Texas border.

Abbott is also responsible for enacting cannabis laws for the benefit of others. In both 2019 and 2021, Abbott implemented even more reform in terms of the legalizing low-THC cannabis products for the people of Texas who suffer from certain illnesses.

Conditions that qualify for the medical use of marijuana in Texas include:

epilepsy

cancer

neurodegenerative diseases

Post-traumatic stress disorder

In terms of low dosage and low penalty, House Bill 441, authored by state Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, would reduce possession of one ounce or less to a Class C misdemeanor, which carries no jail time.

Beto, on the campaign trail, he is touting legalizing marijuana.

“When I’m governor, we will legalize marijuana.,” O’Rourke said in a tweet. “We will stop locking up Texans for a substance that’s legal in much of the rest of the country while generating nearly $1 billion a year in new revenue and taxpayer savings. It’s the right thing to do.”

How much weed makes a felony in Texas?

Selling more than 50 pounds of marijuana can lead to up to 99 years in prison in Texas. That includes a mandatory minimum sentence of five years. Selling any amount of marijuana to a minor is a felony, with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. That’s in most severe cases.

Many in Texas have supported lowering the penalty of marijuana. Yet, only medicinal laws are in effect for the Lone Star State.

NORML has the breakdown of what it could mean if you’re caught with pot on any level.