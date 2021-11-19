Beto O’Rourke to kickoff campaign in Houston on Friday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — NEW – Beto just released details on where he will be kicking off his campaign in Houston…
Former U.S. House Rep. Beto O’Rourke will have his first event for his gubernatorial campaign run in Houston on Friday as he prepares to criss-cross the state in the first week of his campaign.
On Friday morning, O’Rourke is scheduled to tour a home of a victim of February’s winter storm that left several Texans without power or heat. Then in the evening, O’Rourke will attend his first campaign kickoff event.
O’Rourke announced that he will run for governor of Texas Monday morning, the first serious challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2022 elections.
After his announcement, O’Rouke will participate in a roundtable in Fort Stockton to discuss healthcare in rural Texas. Then on Tuesday, he will join an event in San Antonio thanking essential workers with labor leaders and local activists, followed by a “Thank You Laredo” event in Laredo with activists and supporters.
On Wednesday, O’Rourke will head to the Rio Grande Valley to meet with Edinburg school board members to discuss state education issues, and then will meet with health officials in Hidalgo County before having a meet-and-greet with organizers in McAllen.
O’Rourke will head to Brownsville on Thursday to meet with local leaders and law enforcement authorities, then will have a campaign event in Corpus Christi.
After the events in Houston, O’Rourke is scheduled to have another campaign kickoff in Dallas on Sunday, followed by a healthcare event Monday in De Leon and another kickoff event in Abilene on Tuesday.