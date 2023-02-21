Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Feb. 21, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A proposed bill would ban voting sites on Texas higher education campuses, one of the latest filings that would change Texas voting laws.

State Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-Wimberley, filed the bill Thursday. Isaac represents Comal County and parts of Hays County.

In her proposal, counties would be prohibited from designating a polling place on the campus of an institution of higher education within the county.

If passed, House Bill 2390 would go into effect on Sept. 1.

Two Texas state senators—both democrats— filed an opposite bill in November that would require at least one main campus polling location for higher education institutions with at least 5,000 students. It would also require two campus locations for institutions with at least 10,000 students plus another voting site for every additional 10,000 students enrolled.

State Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, and Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, filed the bill.

That proposal, Senate Bill 118, would go into effect Sept. 1. It was referred to the state affairs committee.

