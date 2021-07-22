ERCOT, PUC discuss summer changes to ‘improve grid reliability’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Public Utility Commission held a joint news conference Thursday morning to address “operational changes.”

PUC Chairman Peter Lake and ERCOT Interim President and CEO Brad Jones spoke for their organizations and talked about the changes they’re making to “improve grid reliability as the hottest days of summer approach.”

In June, ERCOT asked Texans to conserve power for about a week as temperatures climbed in the state and more power generators than usual were offline. At no point did ERCOT have to go into emergency protocols due to the lack of power supply, but it said the grid was “stressed” since about 12,000 megawatts of power was missing from the grid.

ERCOT also asked people to conserve power in April when temperatures spiked and nearly 25% of its power generators went offline for repairs. Those were expected repairs, unlike the ones in June.

Tropics update, Saharan dust - Adam Krueger

Best time for fishing - Carrigan Chauvin

