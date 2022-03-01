HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s the first of the month. This means it’s also Election Day. Texans across 254 counties are casting ballots in this year’s Primary Election.

If you missed early voting or casting your mail-in ballot, today is your last chance to vote in the March primary election.

During the upcoming primary election – voters will choose their party’s preferred candidate to run in the general election.

The winner of Tuesday’s race will face off in the November general election.

If a party’s candidate doesn’t win the majority of the votes, those two candidates will be in the runoff election happening in May.

This will be the first election in which Texans will be voting in new political districts. Remember redistricting could impact which district you’re voting in and who represents you.

You must cast your ballot at the assigned location of your voter registration card. You do not need the card to vote, but you will need a valid form of identification.

The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Results will be announced on Tuesday evening. You must be in line by the cut-off time in order to cast your ballot.

For more information visit the Harris County Elections website.

Early Voting Turnout in Texas

Historically, the voter turnout rate is typically low in a primary election. In fact, the primary turnout in Texas has remained below 13 percent for the past two decades.

Elections officials say voter turnout in the primary election is typically higher for the Republican Party.

KXAN says around 1.65 million Texans voted early, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State. that’s a turnout of 9.61%. More than 15.5 million eligible voters have not yet cast a ballot.

How you vote in the primary election won’t impact how you’re allowed to vote in November, but if there’s a runoff, you won’t be able to cross party lines.

A runoff election is a follow-up election held when no candidate receives the majority of votes cast in the original race.