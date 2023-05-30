Hidalgo says it's "another step toward disenfranchisement in the name of election reform."

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s been a hot topic that now is boiling over in Harris County, after Texas Legislators get rid of the County’s Elections Administrator position.

The Texas Legislature approved Senate Bill 1750, and Senate Bill 1933. These two election bills abolish the Harris County Elections Administrator Office and give control of Harris County elections to a single state Republican official appointed by the governor.

Hidalgo says that “this sets a dangerous precedent and subverts elections in one of the most diverse counties in the nation—another step toward dis-enfranchisement in the name of election reform.”

She goes on to say that the state advancing these election bills is squarely targeting only Harris County, and no other county in the entire state.

Hidalgo also said the “fight is far from over.”

As intriguing as an impeachment of the Texas Attorney General is, we can’t lose sight of the fact that legislators in Texas are still trying to disenfranchise 4.7 million of their own constituents by taking over elections in Harris County. This fight is far from over. pic.twitter.com/lNn7iAxBfL — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) May 28, 2023

State Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston), who co-sponsored SB 1933, feels it will bring needed oversight to Harris County elections, which had several issues in the November 2022 midterm elections, including long lines and lack of paper ballots.

Bettencourt claims there were over 10,000 election irregularities in the 2022 elections in Harris County. But several media investigative reports claim that the errors that happened in Harris County did not disenfranchise any voters.

“Final passage of SB 1933 and SB 1750 should ensure voters never see another election fiasco like what occurred during the November 8th general election in the nation’s third largest county,” Bettencourt said in a statement.

Both bills now will go to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for his signature to become law. But Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said that he plans to sue state officials over the two bills, claiming they are unconstitutional.