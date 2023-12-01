REGISTRATION OPEN: Sign up to attend so you aren't turned away upon arrival

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A mayoral runoff forum with candidates Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Texas State Senator John Whitmire is scheduled for Sunday, December 3rd at 2 p.m.. The public is invited!

Due to limited capacity, community members who wish to attend the forum are strongly encouraged to register by visiting the Precinct 2 online registration page for events at Ripley House or by registering here. Be sure to register so you aren’t turned away if you would like to attend.

“I am excited to welcome Rep. Jackson Lee and Sen. Whitmire to this candidate forum. Often, I have heard from Pct. 2 constituents who live in Houston that they feel that concerns that are unique to their parts of town are not being discussed as often as issues that matter to other parts of the city. I appreciate both candidates, both of whom I have known for decades, for their willingness to participate. This community forum will provide an opportunity for both to make their case to Precinct 2 voters.” Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia

The forum will be hosted by Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia at BakerRipley Ripley House Campus (4410 Navigation Blvd., Houston, TX 77011).

If you attend, Dr. Ruth López Turley, director of Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research and professor of sociology, will serve as moderator. In addition to topics Dr. López Turley will have prepared for discussion, questions written by audience members will be posed to the candidates. So have your questions ready!