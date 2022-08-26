Democratic challenger for governor Beto O’Rourke speaks out against Texas’s abortion ban at a private abortion provider in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Democratic challenger for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke is no stranger to Houston.

His visits to the Bayou City are common as he tries to secure as many votes as possible in the large urban area in hopes of unseating Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

On Thursday, as Texas’s trigger law went into effect banning almost all abortions, O’Rourke spoke out against the law at a press conference at a private abortion provider off the Katy Freeway near T.C. Jester Boulevard.

“An abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest — that is not us,” he said. “That may be Greg Abbott. It is not the people of Texas. In fact, (the media) have reported that 82% of Texans, including 76% of Republicans in this great state, oppose his total abortion ban.”

O’Rourke was flanked by abortion doctors and pro-choice advocates who said the abortion ban would have unintended health consequences.

Abbott did not speak publicly about the trigger law taking hold.

Back in June, when the United States Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe versus Wade decision that legalized abortion, he released a statement.

“The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children,” the statement read. “Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life.”

The only exception to Texas’s new abortion ban is if the pregnancy endangers a woman’s life.

Voters will choose between Abbott and O’Rourke for governor on Election Day, November 8.