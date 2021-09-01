“Permit-less carry” gun law passes in Texas along with over 600 new bills

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The State of Texas has hundreds of new bills that go into effect starting on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. One of which talks about the new “permitless carry” gun law.

House Bill 1927 is one of the 666 bills passed during the 87th Texas legislature. This allows people over the age of 21, with no criminal offenses, to carry a gun in public without having a license.

The bill passes both the House and Senate. However, the agreement still needs votes of approval from the House and Senate before it reaches Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

Previously, Texans were required to have a “license to carry.” This meant you had to take a test, attend a training class, take a written exam, shooting test, and get fingerprinted.This is not the case anymore!

In response to this new law, some people are upset about it being “easier” to carry guns considering what happened as a result of the mass shooting in Midland Odessa a few years ago.

Guns are still prohibited in bars; however, depending on the restaurant and its restrictions you can take your gun inside. The concern now, is that many bars became restaurants during the pandemic.

In Austin, Texas Interim Police Chief, Joesph Chacon says this is not about the 2nd Amendment. It’s about responsibility. In addition, 20 other states have laws similar to House Bill 1927.