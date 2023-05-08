AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Republican Party has confirmed that Rep. Bryan Slaton who represented Royse City, Hopkins County and Van Zandt County resigned on Monday.

His resignation comes after a Texas House committee said that he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a subordinate and took actions to impede an investigation into that conduct.

“The Republican Party of Texas commends the Texas House for responding swiftly and appropriately to the reprehensible actions of Representative Slaton. The misconduct described in the General Investigative Committee Report should never be tolerated and is proper grounds for expulsion. These actions have betrayed the trust that the people of Representative Slaton’s district put in him as an elected official, and he has rightly resigned. We are encouraged that this investigation signals that the House has entered a new era of accountability where all members will be held to the same fair and high standards.” Republican Party of Texas Chairman Matt Rinaldi