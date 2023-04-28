AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Senate this week passed legislation that would provide standardized instructional materials from the Texas Education Agency to classroom teachers, citing lagging student proficiency and burnout among teachers.

“It’s a landmark bill. It will be a cornerstone of our education reforms for this session,” the bill’s author Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, said. “We have many classrooms across Texas that are relying on outdated methods for, let’s say, teaching reading and literacy. We’re going to make sure that the state provides high-quality instruction materials for our teachers.”

Sen. Creighton also asserts the resources will save teachers seven to nine hours a week in lesson-planning time, largely unpaid time that he said contributes to teachers leaving the profession.

SB 2565 directs the Texas Education Agency to provide “open educational resources” that the State Board of Education approved for kindergarten through eighth grade to all school districts. However, districts can choose to use them or not.

The bill also establishes a revised process to review the quality of the materials and opens a portal for parents to review the materials.

The TEA and SBOE will be “working together to make sure that these instructional materials follow the [Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills] and also have the rigor needed to make sure students can go on to the next grade,” Sen. Creighton said.

The Association of Texas Professional Educators opposes the bill, calling it a “pre-packaged” curriculum.

“There are other ways to give teachers back some time,” Mark Wiggins with ATPE said. He argues the instructional materials remove some autonomy from the teacher. “Teachers like to teach.”

