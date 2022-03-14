HOUSTON (KIAH) Local native and top hitmaker Lizzo, 33, spoke at SXSW this week sharing about a new album coming out and a reality show. She also sounded off on Texas politics calling Texas laws “regressive.”

She shared the disappointment she feels for the current state of Texas politics when it comes to trans rights for children.

I’m proud to rep Houston but not proud to rep Texas politics right now. There are very regressive laws being passed. We have a cast member named Jayla. She lives authentically as herself – as a trans woman. They are taking away the right for young children to have a chance to live authentically as themselves. It’s a violation of human rights. Trans rights are human rights. Period. Lizzo

Then she criticized law makers who passed Texas abortion laws, some of the most stringent laws in the country.

They forget that. I’m like – y’all – we got a lot of other things y’all need to be handling instead of y’all being up in people’s homes telling them what to do with their body and being all up in their uterus. Mind your business because the abortion ban is atrocious as well. Mind your business. Stay out of my body. This is not political. This is not political. So that’s why. Lizzo

She added how she uses her platform as a musician and actress, to bring awareness to the issues.

I firmly disagree but you know on a systemic level it’s like there’s a lot of things. I am changing things on a cultural level right because i’m a part of the culture. I’m a musician. I’m actress. There are people in charge that can change things on a systemic level. Why men great till they gotta be great? Lizzo