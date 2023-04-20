HOUSTON (KIAH) Today is a national holiday for some. There are lots of theories as to why April 20, or 4/20, has become a day that lots of people celebrate marijuana every year, but it serves as a good excuse to look into the status of some proposed laws regarding pot.

Medicinal marijuana is legal for Texans who qualify for it, and House Bill 1805 would expand the list of qualifying medical conditions to include chronic pain and other ailments.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Texas House of Representatives passed the bill last week, but whether or not the Texas Senate will also pass it and Governor Greg Abbott sign it into law isn’t clear. Psychiatrist Dr. Lynn Buchanan, who has medicinal marijuana patients in Houston, says chemicals taken from marijuana are the best treatments for lots of pain-sufferers.

“I’ve had my share of patients commit suicide and set themselves on fire because of chronic pain,” she said. “And I’ve come around. It’s mind boggling. Once you start practicing with medical marijuana for pain, your eyes will be opened.” Psychiatrist Dr. Lynn Buchanan

House Bill 1937 would give individual cities and counties the right to legalize recreational marijuana use. It’s currently in a House subcommittee, and with only a month and a half left in the legislative session, it’s unlikely to get full consideration from both chambers.