MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was in Midland Wednesday speaking about property taxes.

Halfway through the current special session, called by Governor Abbott on May 29, property tax cuts have been a sticking point between leaders of the Texas government.

Abbott’s special session proclamation specifically called for legislation to cut property-tax rates solely by reducing the school district maximum compressed tax rate. The plan essentially reduces taxes sent to school districts benefiting commercial property owners, and people who own their primary residence. This Abbott supported plan was quickly passed by the Texas House, which adjourned from the special session “indefinitely” on May 30.

This left Patrick and the Senate with the option of either passing the Abbott championed plan passed by the House on property taxes or, for the time being, nothing. The Senate can make changes to the legislation, but without the House in session, legislation must pass both chambers of Texas legislature before it can make it to the Governor’s desk.

Patrick’s plan in the Senate offers some tax compression but also adds a homestead exemption bump to $100,000. The homestead exemption is the amount of your home’s value you can deduct from taxable value. Patrick has touted his plan as prioritizing homeowners over business owners.

Abbott has yet to say publicly whether he’ll support or veto a homestead exemption bump, but has said he will “call special session after special session after special session until a solution is reached.”

For now, Patrick and Abbott seem to be sticking their guns when it comes to their views on property tax cut plans.

Abbott has called for the chambers to get a property tax cut plan to desk to sign, but what that will look like is still in question.